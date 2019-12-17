If you are planning to take a flight from Singapore to Brussels next year, then you should know that on Monday, December 16 Singapore Airlines has announced it would be introducing non-stop flights to the Belgian capital from October 25, 2020.

Travel from Singapore to Brussels

In a media release, Singapore Airlines stated that the non-stop flights from Changi airport to Brussels will depart on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays at 11.55 pm SGT, subject to regulatory approval.

The return flights will depart from Brussels, which is the home to the Council of the European Union (EU), on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 11.20 am Belgian time. The airline said it will operate the Airbus A350-900 on these flights.

Flights from Changi Airport

As reported by Channel NewsAsia, Lim Ching Kiat, Changi Airport Group's managing director of air hub development said "We are delighted to welcome Singapore Airlines' non-stop passenger service to Brussels, which serves as a valuable link between Singapore and the headquarters of the European Union and NATO," adding that with this new link for the first time Changi will be connected to 20 cities in Europe.

It should be mentioned that passenger traffic from Singapore to Europe is more than five million in 2018, said Lim Ching Kiat adding that this number suggests a seven percent hike.

"We are excited to launch services to Brussels – a city that is both an important economic and political hub in Europe. This also represents SIA's commitment to constantly expand our network reach and provide our customers with a more seamless travel experience," said SIA's Senior Vice President Marketing Planning, Tan Kai Ping.

In the news release, SIA also mentioned that tickets for new flights to Brussels will be available for sale through various distribution channels from December 17 onwards.