Travala.com, the leading blockchain-based hotel booking platform, has been announced as the official accommodation partner for the upcoming Consensus: Asia. The conference will return to Singapore, 11-12th of September, and will take place in Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre. The partnership will allow attendees to save up to 40% on hotel bookings, while also been given the opportunity to pay in over 15 native crypto payment options, including PayPal and credit cards.

Commenting on the partnership, Matt Luczynski, CEO, and Co-founder of Travala.com said: "Singapore's progressive nature in pushing the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrency as a form of payment is exactly what we at Travala.com are championing. Joining forces with one of the leading conferences in the space to further drive Singapore's crypto ecosystem, while simultaneously offering attendees up to 40% savings on their local hotel stays, is something we are truly pleased about."

With a reach of over 210 countries and regions, Travala.com's portfolio of over 82,000 destinations serves as a gateway to a more inclusive travel booking experience. Offering a consumer-friendly application of blockchain technology, Travala.com is able to provide a better-optimised booking platform and an equitable pricing model that benefits both consumers and hotel partners alike. Hotels on offer on Travala.com in Singapore include Marina Bay Sands, The Mandarin Oriental, The Pan Pacific, Amara Hotel, and Resorts World Sentosa, among many others.

CoinDesk will be returning for the second year in a row as a partner to TechXLR8 Asia by co-locating Consensus: Asia with 5G Asia, IoT World Asia, NV&SDN, the AI Summit, and Project Kairos Asia. With a dynamic expo floor, taking CoinDesk Live on the road and enhanced networking opportunities, Consensus: Asia will further explore the relationship between connected innovations and blockchain technology and crypto-assets. This year's conference will welcome over 1,500 attendees.

Some of last year's keynotes include CZ, CEO of Binance; David Chaum, Founder of Elixxir; Don Wilson, CEO of DRW; Damien Pang, Head of Technology Infrastructure of the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Attendees can now register for this year's Consensus: Asia and book their accommodation on Travala.com.