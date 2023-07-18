Transforming Energy Access: How Elan Future Technology Empowers Developing Nations and Reduces Pollution

Pollution in developing nations has negative health consequences for their low-income populations. A World Bank report reveals that poor air quality results in cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, causing 7 million deaths annually. Pollution surpasses AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria combined as the leading cause of illness and mortality.

There are several reasons why pollution affects developing countries more severely than developed regions. These countries often lack stringent air quality regulations, rely more heavily on outdated machinery and transportation, have a higher dependence on fossil fuels, and employ slash-and-burn agricultural practices. When combined with inadequate healthcare infrastructure, these factors contribute to a significant increase in pollution-related illness and death.

Vulnerable communities, particularly those living in poverty, bear the brunt of pollution. Data indicates a strong correlation between pollution and poverty, with 716 million individuals living on less than $1.90/day exposed to high levels of PM2.5 particles. Sub-Saharan Africa alone is home to 405 million people, accounting for 57% of this demographic.

Furthermore, 275 million extremely impoverished individuals face direct exposure to hazardous PM2.5 levels. Shockingly, one in ten individuals exposed to high air pollution lives in extreme poverty. In lower-middle-income countries, 64.5% of the population is exposed to high PM2.5 levels, compared to only 4.4% in low-income countries and 0.9% in high-income countries.

Pollution not only claims lives but also imposes severe economic costs. According to a World Bank report, air pollution resulted in an estimated $8.1 trillion loss in 2019, equivalent to 6.1% of global GDP. Hence, pollution poses a substantial economic burden, affecting 5-14% of a country's GDP.

