As the January transfer window approaches, the top clubs of Europe are gearing up to bolster their squad adding new faces in mid-season. Paris based club PSG is reportedly planning to get the signature of Antoine Griezmann as they are now almost sure they will not be able to keep Kylian Mbappe in France.

As reported by Spanish news publication Marca, the Ligue 1 champions are planning to sign the 28-year-old striker who is currently playing for Spanish giants Barcelona to fill in the void which could be created by the departure of Mbappe. The French striker has recently not been at his best for the Spanish club as he has been pretty much inconsistent throughout the season. With the inclusion of the 28-year-old in the squad, PSG's attacking line will become a formibale one with Neymar, Icardi and Griezmann upfront.

Spanish giants Real Madrid are planning to offer a world-record deal for French striker Kylian Mbappe, Le Parisien reported as quoted by CalcioMercato. The Los Blancos who tried to sign the 20-year-old French international during the summer transfer season are ready to offer a record-breaking £343 million bid for the French international. Mbappe has scored 96 goals and provided 52 assists in his 158 appearances for Monaco and PSG.

On the other hand, after having a poor and inconsistent start to the season defending La Liga champions Barcelona are currently sitting at the top of the table thanks to brilliant performances from playmaker Lionel Messi.

Manager Ernesto Valverde has been continuously under scrutiny throughout the season as the Catalan club have been performing much below their standards and the coach seems to have no proper tactical plans to tackle the issues. There have been demands of sacking Valverde from the fans as well and according to latest reports, Holland manager Ronald Koeman is in talks with the Catalan club to replace the Spanish manager.

Koeman has himself responded to the reports and as quoted by Express UK, the former Dutch footballer stated that there is a possibility of him joining Barcelona but he will think about it after the Euro 2020 gets over.