Spanish giants Barcelona are considering to sign Brazilian superstar Neymar on a loan with an obligation to buy next season whereas Dutch wonder-boy Matthijs De Ligt has signed for Juventus.

After recently adding Antoine Griezmann to their squad, Barcelona are now planning to get Neymar on loan with an obligation to buy next summer as they have spent a lot of money on the signing of the Frenchman. According to Spanish newspaper Sport, the Catalan club is planning a surprise deal for Neymar as they desperately want the PSG star in their squad.

Juventus have confirmed the signing of Dutch centre-back Matthijs De Ligt from Ajax. After all the fierce battle with top clubs like Barcelona and Manchester United, the Turin-based club came out as the winner and have completed a five-year contract deal with the 19-year-old Dutch. The Serie A champions have paid 67.8 million pounds for the youngster who played a major role in Ajax's journey to the semi-finals of the Champions League and winning the Eredivisie title. De Ligt arrived in Turin to undergo his medical at the club on Wednesday.

Leicester City have given a warning to Manchester United for the signing of Harry Maguire. United's initial bid of 70 million pounds was rejected by Leicester as they thought that the centre-back is of a much higher price. Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers on asked about reducing the price tag as quoted by Daily Express UK said, " Yes, there will be. We can't leave ourselves short."

"If the valuation isn't met, it certainly won't be allowed to go to the very end because if we did want to bring someone in it would be too late so there will be a point in time where even if the valuation is met, it may be too late," he further added.

Manchester United are going to submit a bid for Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes by this week.