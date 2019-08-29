Spanish giants Barcelona are on the brink of signing Brazilian footballer Neymar before the end of the transfer season. The Catalan club have been in talks with PSG for getting the signature of the star striker and are now confident that they will get him on board, reported Goal.com.

The director of the Blaugrana Javier Bordas mentioned that they have not got any agreement till now but negotiations are going on, as reported by Express UK. "There's still no agreement. We're negotiating, we're getting closer," Bordas told reporters.

The Spanish champions had sent a team of officials which consisted of Javier Bordas, Oscar Grau, Eric Abidal and Andre Cury to Paris for face-to-face talks with PSG. The offer they have put forward for the Brazilian star was of $144 million with an added bonus which will be paid in three instalments.

But the French club are demanding $111 million plus Barcelona right-back Nelson Semedo for the Brazilian which the Catalan club are not ready to go forward with.

According to reports, PSG captain Thiago Silva has asked Neymar to stay with the club. The 34-year-old defender mentioned that the Brazilian star is indispensable for any team and he hopes that Neymar stays with the Paris club, reported RMC.

"Neymar is an indispensable player for any team, he was at Barca, he is for us," Silva told RMC. "It's a particular problem for a player with the club, we cannot get involved. But in my head, I hope he stays. Yes, I already told him. It's hard to tell him all the time: 'You stay, you stay," he added.

On the other hand, Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez is rumoured to go to Inter Milan for a loan period of 10 months. The Chilean star has never lived up to his potential at the Manchester-based club as he has struggled mostly during his stint. The 30-year-old football star had issues with his fitness which has affected his performance for the Red Devils.

He is expected to fly to Milan on Wednesday for the medical checkup. Sanchez has only scored five goals in the 45 matches he has played for United and also does not fit into the current Manchester team.