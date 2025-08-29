Traffic Deaths and Injuries Rise on Singapore Roads in First Half of 2025

The first half of 2025 saw a higher number of fatalities and injuries from traffic accidents than the same period the previous year.

Between January and June of 2024, there were 78 fatal accidents, compared to 70 in the first half of 2024, and 79 fatalities.

Additionally, from 3,437 in the first half of 2024 to 3,740 in the first half of 2025, there were more accidents that resulted in injuries. This resulted in 4,860 injuries, compared to 4,665 the previous year.

The Traffic Police (TP), which released these numbers in their mid-year report, stated that over the previous three years, there has been an increase in traffic accidents and fatalities.

New Traffic Violation Enforcement Cameras

In 2024, traffic accident fatalities and injuries reached a five-year high.

According to TP, they have increased enforcement efforts because they are worried about the trends in traffic accidents.

Over the next few months, new traffic violation enforcement cameras with orange and white livery will be tested and deployed throughout the island.

Technical traffic infractions like illegal U-turns and crossing double white lines, which TP stated could result in serious accidents, will be captured by these cameras.

Red light-running-related accidents rose from 47 in the first half of 2024 to 65 in the first half of 2025. Four fatal crashes were caused by this factor, compared to five the previous year.

However, from 17,508 in the first half of 2024 to 13,073 in the first half of 2025, there was a 25.3% decrease in red light-running infractions.

A 20-year-old motorcyclist lost his life on May 28 after racing through a TP roadblock, running a red light, and colliding with a car at the intersection of Geylang Road and Guillemard Road.

TP said in its report, "The Traffic Police will not let up on enforcement efforts to deter such dangerous and irresponsible behavior."

A 28-year-old woman was killed in a collision with a bus on Punggol Road on May 13, one of the other fatal accidents that occurred in 2025.

Increase in Speeding Infractions

In the car, police discovered vapes and vape pods. The driver's and passenger's blood samples later contained etomidate, an anesthetic agent that was discovered in vapes here and will be reclassified as a drug on September 1.

From 81,141 in the first half of 2024 to 118,076 in the first half of 2025, there was a 45.5% increase in speeding infractions.

The fastest criminal apprehended in 2025 was speeding down the AYE at 178 km/h, which is more than twice the 80 km/h speed limit.

After TP began stepping up enforcement efforts and turning on the speed enforcement feature in more red-light cameras, there was an increase in infractions.

While the number of fatal speeding-related accidents decreased from 25 to 15, the number of speeding-related accidents decreased from 269 to 236 cases during the same period that enforcement action increased.

Higher Composition Amounts

Beginning in 2026, drivers who are caught speeding will face harsher punishments, such as more demerit points and higher composition amounts.

Ahead of the 2026 deadline, TP also encouraged businesses to equip their trucks with speed limiters. The gadget restricts these cars' top speeds to 60 km/h.

According to TP, 40.5% of trucks that met these requirements had the devices installed as of August 16.

In the first half of 2025, lorries equipped with the device had nearly zero speeding infractions.

In contrast, 641 infractions were reported for trucks without the device during the same time frame, representing a 13.5% rise from 565 infractions during the first half of 2024.

Additionally, the number of accidents involving drunk driving dropped from 92 to 75, and in the first half of 2025, the number of fatal crashes associated with drunk driving dropped from nine to four.

During the same time period, the number of arrests for drunk driving increased from 818 to 862.

In the first half of 2025, 15 elderly pedestrians lost their lives in traffic-related incidents.

Compared to six of these pedestrians during the same time period in 2024, this represented a notable 150 percent increase.

Additionally, there were 101 elderly pedestrians hurt in accidents in 2025 compared to 92 in the first half of 2024.

According to TP, jaywalking was the cause of roughly 43% of all accidents involving senior citizens.

In the first half of 2025, there were 2,088 motorcycle accidents, up 9.5% from 1,907 in the first half of 2024.

According to TP, a disproportionate number of traffic fatalities involve motorcycle riders and pillion riders.

According to TP, they will streamline the helmet testing and certification procedures and update local motorcycle helmet standards to reflect global best practices in order to improve the safety of motorcycle riders.