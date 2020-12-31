After eating popular pet food products, at least 20 dogs died and eight suffered from health issues. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) took immediate action and recalled some Sportmix pet food products on Wednesday, December 30.

"Although this pet food recall is still unfolding, we are sharing the facts we have so far because the levels of aflatoxin found in the recalled pet food are potentially fatal," said FDA. The Federal agency also added that that multiple product samples were tested by the Missouri Department of Agriculture before the recall was issued. According to the FDA, aflatoxin is a toxin produced by mold grown on corn and other grains that can cause illness and death in pets. The symptoms can include,

Sluggishness

Loss of appetite

Vomiting

Jaundice

Diarrhea

In some cases, pets may suffer liver damage but may not show any symptoms

FDA Investigation

Amber McCoig, deputy director of the FDA's Center for Veterinary Medicine Division of Compliance said: "We are working quickly on this developing situation and will continue to update the public as new information becomes available. This is in service of the FDA's mission to protect human and animal health."

According to the FDA, the number of cases may increase as the investigation is ongoing. Meanwhile, the federal agency has advised the pet owners to stop feeding their pets those products which have been recalled.

"FDA is asking veterinarians who suspect aflatoxin poisoning in their patients to report the cases through the Safety Reporting Portal or by calling their local FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinators. Pet owners can also report suspected cases to the FDA," the advisory added.

The list of dry pet food products to be recalled by Midwestern Pet Food, Inc. on December 30:

Sportmix Energy Plus, 50 lb. bag Exp 03/02/22/05/L2 Exp 03/02/22/05/L3 Exp 03/03/22/05/L2 Sportmix Energy Plus, 44 lb. bag Exp 03/02/22/05/L3 Sportmix Premium High Energy, 50 lb. bag Exp 03/03/22/05/L3 Sportmix Premium High Energy, 44 lb. bag Exp 03/03/22/05/L3 Sportmix Original Cat, 31 lb. bag Exp 03/03/22/05/L3 Sportmix Original Cat, 15 lb. bag Exp 03/03/22/05/L2 Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

FDA asked retailers not to sell or donate the affected pet food products and contact the manufacturer for further instruction. The agency also asked the veterinaries, who are treating aflatoxin poisoning, to seek details about the diet from the pet parents. "We also welcome case reports, especially those confirmed through diagnostic testing," added the FDA advisory.