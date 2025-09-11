Tourists Stalled as Singapore Flyer Suspends Operations Over Technical Glitch

The Singapore Flyer's operations have been temporarily suspended following a technical problem during a routine maintenance inspection.

Without describing the specifics of the technical problem, a spokesperson stated on Wednesday, September 10, that the action is a "precautionary measure."

However, shops and restaurants at the Singapore Flyer's retail terminal will remain open.

The spokesperson said in a Facebook post, "We are working closely with the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) to conduct the necessary inspection, repairs and rectification works."

"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused to our guests and business partners," the spokesperson added.

Affected guests with prior bookings can get in touch with the customer service team at customer_service@singaporeflyer.com or +65 6333 3311 for assistance.

According to the spokesperson, the Singapore Flyer's website and social media accounts will be updated.

The 165-meter-tall, 150-meter-diameter Singapore Flyer, which was formally introduced in 2008, has experienced malfunctions in the past.

It was shut down for nearly three months in January 2022 due to a technical problem. On April 15 of that year, the attraction reopened.

When a technical problem with one of the spoke cables was identified in November 2019, operations were also halted for four months. After that, all 39 passengers on the observation wheel were taken off.

The Singapore Flyer was forced to close for two months in 2018 due to a technical problem.