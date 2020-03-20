Due to the novel Coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak, many countries have gone into mandatory lockdown in an attempt to fight against the virus. As a result, the residents are not allowed to leave their houses. But can pets understand what's happening around us now? It's a fact that they can go restless when locked inside the house for a long time without going outside.

While we have seen dogs walking alone or walking with their owners in public places, but in the wake of Coronavirus lockdown, a man has found an interesting way to walk his dog. In the recent video that is doing the rounds on social media, a drone is seen used for walking a canine in the city of Limassol in Cyprus.

The recent 20-second video has been shared on Facebook by Vakis Demetriou with the caption: "5th day quarantine. Stay Home Safe but don't forget your dog happiness..(sic)." In the clip, the canine Oliver is seen happily walking through the empty streets while the drone is flying above him.

Ever since it was uploaded on March 18, the video has gone viral on social media with over 25,000 people sharing it, at the time of reporting. Many netizens have also appreciated the dog's owner for the creativity and his humane nature towards the animal. But yeah, not everyone can afford to buy a drone to walk their pets!

Watch the viral video here:

Animals and Coronavirus

Recently, a suspected first human-to-animal transmission of COVID-19 was reported from Hong Kong. The Pomeranian canine was kept under quarantine at a government facility. After testing negative for SARS-CoV-2, the animal died on returning home from quarantine due to unknown reasons.

It has to be noted that health experts have clarified that pets cannot contract the novel Coronavirus from human beings or vice-versa as there exists no evidence proving it. Nevertheless, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has requested pet owners to maintain personal hygiene after interacting with their pet as well as to keep the animal's environment clean. It is also recommended that people sick with COVID-19 should limit their contact with animals.

Meanwhile, many concerned pet owners are trying to take preventive measures to protect their loved ones from catching the virus. While some have used pet masks, others have even made protective outfits using socks, paper cups, shower cups, plastic bags and sheets for their animals.