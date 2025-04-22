Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Nottingham Forest will be desperate to bounce back when they face a struggling Tottenham Hotspur on Monday. With a UEFA Champions League spot still within reach, Forest can't afford to lose this crucial away match. They are currently fifth on the Premier League table with 57 points from 32 games, level with sixth-placed Aston Villa and just one point behind Manchester City, with one game in hand.

A win here against Tottenham Hotspur will boost their hopes of finishing in the top five. Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, are placed 15th on the table, with only 37 points from 32 matches. They have lost three of their last four Premier League matches.

Nottingham Can't Afford a Loss

Although Tottenham is no longer in danger of relegation, their focus has now shifted toward earning a place in the Europa League. Despite their inconsistent and unimpressive form in domestic matches, including a recent humiliating 4-2 league loss to Wolves, Spurs have shown sparks of improvement by beating Eintracht Frankfurt in their last Europa League outing.

Tottenham will try and build momentum and finish the season on a positive note by climbing up the table.

Nottingham have suffered two straight losses against Aston Villa and Everton, which have proved to be major setbacks to the Tricky Trees. However, with five teams qualifying for the UEFA Champions League, they still have a solid chance to earn a place in Europe's premier club competition in the next season.

This match was touted to be one of the biggest in this season's Premier League but has emerged as one with Nottingham's current stable league standing.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England, on Monday, April 21, at 8 PM BST/3 PM ET and 12:30 AM IST (Tuesday).

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.