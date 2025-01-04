Tottenham vs Newcastle Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

The second half of the 2024/25 Premier League season kicks off this weekend with Gameweek 20. The action begins with Tottenham Hotspur hosting Newcastle United in the early match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday. Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur has fallen victim to the notorious "second season syndrome," struggling to find consistent form.

The North London side has managed just two wins in their last ten matches across all competitions. Their most recent setback came in a 2-2 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend. Meanwhile, Newcastle United has found their stride, climbing the Premier League standings with an impressive run of form with solid performance in their alst match.

Newcastle Back in Form

Things looked grim for Eddie Howe's team after a 4-2 loss to Brentford four weeks ago. However, the Magpies have since gone on a five-game winning streak, including four wins in the Premier League, propelling them to fifth place on the table.

The earlier encounter between these teams this season saw Newcastle edge past Tottenham with a 2-1 win, thanks to Alexander Isak's decisive goal.

Ange Postecoglou has received some encouraging team news ahead of Tottenham Hotspur's upcoming clash. However, the Spurs manager will still be without eight first-team players for Saturday's match against Newcastle United.

Similarly, Eddie Howe is dealing with a fresh selection headache as he prepares for the trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Newcastle United boss will have to make do without six first-team players for the game on Saturday.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Tottenham and Newcastle United will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Tottenham, on Saturday, January 4, at 12:30 PM BST (local time), 7:30 AM ET and 6 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Tottenham vs Newcastle Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Tottenham vs Newcastle Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Tottenham vs Newcastle Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Tottenham vs Newcastle Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Tottenham vs Newcastle Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.