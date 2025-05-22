Tottenham vs Manchester United Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Europa League Final Online in the US, UK and India

The 2024/25 UEFA Europa League title will be decided when Tottenham Hotspur take on Manchester United in a much-anticipated final at San Mames on Wednesday. This marks the first European final of the 2024/25 season, though it has sparked some unexpected criticism.

Tottenham and Manchester United will battle it out for the trophy, each hoping to salvage disappointing seasons by securing a spot in next year's UEFA Champions League. Among the critics is Arsène Wenger, who has questioned the rule granting the Europa League winner automatic entry into the next season's Champions League. However, the backlash appears exaggerated, since the rule has existed for ten years without inviting any controversy.

A Fight to Prove Supremacy

However, turning attention to the action on the field, Tottenham Hotspur booked their place in the UEFA Europa League final with a dominant 5-1 win over Bodo/Glimt in the semi-finals. Prior to that, they edged past AZ Alkmaar and Eintracht Frankfurt in closely contested ties, having secured fourth place in the group stage.

Meanwhile, Manchester United cruised to a 7-1 aggregate win over Athletic Club in the semi-finals, denying the Spanish side the chance to compete for the title on home soil at San Mames.

The Red Devils narrowly overcame Lyon in the quarter-finals but comfortably handled Real Sociedad in the round of 16. United had finished third in the group stage and remain the only unbeaten team in all of Europe this season.

Despite their success in Europe, both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have had an extremely disappointing Premier League campaign, currently sitting 16th and 17th, respectively, in the standings. Neither side has managed a league win in more than two months, making a Europa League title a potential silver lining in otherwise disappointing campaigns.

The two clubs have met three times this season, with Tottenham coming out on top in every encounter.

When and Where

The Tottenham vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League final match will be played at San Mames Stadium, Bilbao, Spain, on Wednesday, May 21. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 12:30 AM IST (Thursday).

How to Live Stream

United States: The Tottenham vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League final will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The Tottenham vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League final will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The Tottenham vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League final will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The Tottenham vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League final will be broadcast on JioTv. The Tottenham vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League final will be available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.