Tottenham vs Manchester City Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Tottenham Hotspur will take on Manchester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday, aiming to continue their recent strong form. Spurs have secured three consecutive Premier League wins and will be looking to climb into the top half of the table with a positive outcome against City.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have struggled in recent weeks, losing two of their last three league games, and it remains to be seen if they can recover with a solid away performance. Tottenham had earlier dominated Manchester City with solid a 4-0 win earlier this season and will now try to complete a league double over the reigning champions who continue to struggle.

Big Challenge for Manchester City

With City not performing at their usual level, Spurs will be optimistic about securing all three points. A win against Manchester City could provide Tottenham with a huge morale boost for the rest of the season. Spurs have been in good form lately, recently securing a win over Manchester United.

Heading into this match, they will be brimming with confidence, and their home supporters will be expecting a solid show of power on field. On the other hand, Manchester City's most recent disappointment came in the form of a heavy defeat to Liverpool over the weekend.

For Tottenham, Cristian Romero is still not fully fit and will be unavailable for the match. Dominic Solanke is dealing with a knee injury, while Radu Dragusin is facing a similar issue. Micky van de Ven is ruled out due to a hamstring injury, and Richarlison will also be sidelined with an injury.

Also, Manchester City will be missing Rodri as he continues to recover from a long-term knee injury. Additionally, John Stones and Manuel Akanji will be unavailable due to minor injuries.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, on Wednesday, February 26, at 7:30 PM BST/2:30 PM ET and 1 AM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Tottenham vs Manchester City Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Tottenham vs Manchester City Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Tottenham vs Manchester City Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Tottenham vs Manchester City Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Tottenham vs Manchester City Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.