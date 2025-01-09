Tottenham vs Liverpool Live Streaming: How to Watch the EFL Cup Semi-Final Match Online in the US, UK and India

Tottenham Hotspur will host Liverpool for the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday, aiming to take an advantage in the tie. Spurs will be hoping to secure a morale-boosting win on home soil as they host Liverpool, with all eyes on whether the players can deliver a strong performance.

Having recently lost to Liverpool in the Premier League at home, Tottenham will be desperate to bounce back and avenge that defeat. With a squad full of talent, there's potential for them to achieve a positive result. On the other hand, Liverpool come into this match after a frustrating draw against Manchester United that has raised several questions.

Liverpool Desperate to Prove Themselves

Liverpool will need to improve their performance to secure a favorable outcome against Tottenham. The Reds showed defensive vulnerabilities in their clash with Manchester United, and Tottenham's attacking prowess could exploit those weaknesses.

Tottenham reached the semi-finals after beating Coventry City, Manchester City, and Manchester United in earlier rounds, while Liverpool progressed by winning against West Ham United, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Southampton to make it to this stage.

For Tottenham, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Ben Davies, Destiny Udogie, and Wilson Odobert are all out due to hamstring injuries. Additionally, Guglielmo Vicario is unavailable following ankle surgery. Pape Matar Sarr and Djed Spence are also serving suspensions.

At the same time, Liverpool will be missing Joe Gomez, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury sustained during the match against Leicester City last month.

The match is crucial for both the teams but all eyes will be on Liverpool given their overall performance across championships this season. However, Tottenham is expected to give them a tough fight.

When and Where

The Tottenham vs Liverpool EFL Cup 2024-25 semifinal match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London on January 9, Wednesday, at 8:00 PM BST/ 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT and 1:30 AM IST (Thursday).

How to Watch/Live Stream

United States: The Tottenham vs Liverpool Carabao Cup 2024-25 match will be broadcast live on CBS network. The Tottenham vs Liverpool Carabao Cup 2024-25 match will be streamed live online on Paramount+.

United Kingdom: The UK viewers can watch the Tottenham vs Liverpool Carabao Cup 2024-25 match through the Sky Sports network. The Tottenham vs Liverpool Carabao Cup 2024-25 match can be live-streamed on the Sky Go app and website.

India: The Tottenham vs Liverpool Carabao Cup 2024-25 match won't be broadcast in India. However, the Tottenham vs Liverpool Carabao Cup 2024-25 match will be live streamed through Fancode app and website in India.