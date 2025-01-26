Tottenham vs Leicester Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Tottenham Hotspur are set to face Leicester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as they will be desperate to return to winning ways in the Premier League. Currently without a win in their last six league matches, Spurs sit 15th in the table and just cannot afford to continue dropping points if they hope to remain in contention for European football next season.

It has been a really frustrating campaign for Tottenham so far in the league, and their supporters will demand a strong response in this fixture. However, the team may draw confidence from their narrow 3-2 win over TSG Hoffenheim in the UEFA Europa League earlier this week.

Totten Hope to Rebound

Leicester City, on the other hand, are enduring a dismal run of form, having lost their last seven Premier League matches. Historically, the Foxes have struggled against Tottenham, but they will be eager to turn things around in this clash.

Sitting 19th in the league standings, Leicester are one of the poorest-performing teams in the division. Facing such an opponent at home, Tottenham will feel confident about securing a much-needed victory to lift their spirits and their position in the table.

The home team will be missing several key players due to injuries. Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie, and Wilson Odobert are all sidelined with hamstring issues. Guglielmo Vicario remains out as he recovers from ankle surgery, while Dominic Solanke is dealing with a knee problem. Additionally, Yves Bissouma has a knock, Rodrigo Bentancur is recovering from a head injury, and Brennan Johnson is unavailable due to a calf strain.

For Leicester City, Ricardo Perreira is ruled out with a thigh injury, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is sidelined with a long-term knee problem, Wilfred Ndidi is nursing a hamstring injury, and Mads Hermansen is unavailable due to a groin issue.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, on Sunday, January 26, at 2 PM BST/9 AM ET and 7:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.