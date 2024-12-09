Tottenham vs Chelsea Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to get back to winning ways when they face Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Sunday. Gameweek 15 of the Premier League season continues on Sunday. The day's action kicks off with three games being played simultaneously, followed by the highly anticipated Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea match.

Tottenham had hoped to challenge for a UEFA Champions League spot this season, but their results have been inconsistent, with as many losses as wins, leaving them 15 points adrift of league leaders Liverpool, and second-place Chelsea are eight points ahead. The pressure is now building on manager Ange Postecoglou, with Tottenham reportedly interested in Kieran McKenna.

Chelsea Aim to Win

Enzo Maresca has quickly made an impact at Chelsea since taking charge. Although the Blues were defeated in their opening match of the season by Manchester City, they have only suffered one loss in their next 13 Premier League matches.

The strong run of form has propelled Chelsea to second place in the standings, ahead of Arsenal on goal difference after their 5-1 victory over Southampton earlier this week.

Last season's corresponding fixture saw Chelsea come from behind to defeat Tottenham 4-1, with Nicolas Jackson scoring a hat-trick. Meanwhile, Tottenham's Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie were both sent off.

Ahead of Sunday's match, Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou faces a mixed bag of injury updates. He will be without seven key players for the game against Chelsea. Ben Davies is the latest player to be sidelined, adding to the club's defensive injury woes. He joins Guglielmo Vicario (ankle), Micky van de Ven (hamstring), Mikey Moore (illness), Rodrigo Bentancur (suspension), Wilson Odobert (thigh), and Richarlison (hamstring) on the injury list.

Similarly, Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is also dealing with new injury concerns ahead of the match. The Blues will be missing four first-team players for the trip to Tottenham. Mykhailo Mudryk is the latest absentee, sidelined by illness. He joins Reece James (hamstring), Wesley Fofana (thigh), and Omari Kellyman (hamstring) on the injury list.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Tottenham and Chelsea Forest will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Tottenham, on Sunday, Dec 8, at 4:30 PM BST (local time), 11:30 AM ET and 10 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Tottenham vs Chelsea Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Tottenham vs Chelsea Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Tottenham vs Chelsea Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Tottenham vs Chelsea Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the West Tottenham vs Chelsea Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.