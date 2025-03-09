Tottenham vs Bournemouth Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Tottenham will welcome Bournemouth to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, aiming to get back on track after suffering consecutive defeats. Spurs have endured a rough patch, losing four of their last six games across all competitions, and will be under pressure to deliver a strong response against Bournemouth in their upcoming home fixture.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth have also struggled in recent weeks, losing three of their last four Premier League matches and are in deep trouble. Their track record against Tottenham has been less than impressive, adding to the challenge they face. It remains to be seen whether the Cherries can put in a solid performance and turn things around.

Do-or-Die Situation

While Tottenham boasts a stronger squad on paper, they have not been in top form. The question is whether they can rise to the occasion and secure a much-needed victory. With a push for European qualification still within reach, Spurs will need to string together a winning streak. Manager Ange Postecoglou will expect a strong response from his squad following their recent setbacks.

Tottenham Hotspur are expected to line up in a 4-3-3 formation against Bournemouth, with Guglielmo Vicario guarding the net. Pedro Porro and Djed Spence will take up the full-back roles, aiming to make an impact both defensively and offensively. In central defense, Cristian Romero will partner with Micky van de Ven to form a solid backline.

In midfield, Pape Matar Sarr will join Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma, providing stability, defensive cover, and energy in the center of the pitch. On the wings, Brennan Johnson and Mathys Tel will look to create goal-scoring opportunities for their teammates. Meanwhile, Son Heung-min will spearhead the attack.

Bournemouth are set to adopt a 4-2-3-1 formation against Tottenham Hotspur, with Kepa Arrizabalaga guarding the goal. James Hill and Milos Kerkez will take up the full-back positions, aiming to maintain defensive solidity while also supporting the attack. In central defense, Lewis Cook will partner with Dean Huijsen to form the backbone of the defensive line.

In midfield, Alex Scott and Tyler Adams will operate as the double pivot, providing both defensive stability and control in possession. David Brooks will take on the role of attacking midfielder, looking to create scoring opportunities for his teammates. On the wings, Justin Kluivert and Antoine Semenyo will bring speed and creativity to Bournemouth's attack. Leading the frontline, Evanilson will be the focal point of their offensive play as they take on Spurs on Sunday.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, on Sunday, March 9, at 2 PM BST/9 AM ET and 7:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Tottenham vs Bournemouth Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Tottenham vs Bournemouth Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Tottenham vs Bournemouth Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Tottenham vs Bournemouth Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Tottenham vs Bournemouth Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.