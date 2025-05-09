Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Europa League Semi-Final Online in the US, UK and India

Tottenham Hotspur will be traveling to Norway for the second leg of their UEFA Europa League semi-final clash against Bodo/Glimt on Thursday. Spurs won 3-1 in the first leg at home and will be hopeful of finishing the job in the return leg.

With their domestic season falling short of expectations, the Europa League remains Tottenham's best and perhaps only chance of winning at a trophy this year. A win in the tournament would allow them to end the campaign on a positive note. However, Tottenham's recent form has not at all been impressive, as they have been inconsistent, with two wins in their last six matches across all competitions.

Tottenham Need to Rebound

Tottenham will need to up their ante if they want to secure a spot in the final. Meanwhile, Bodo/Glimt haven't played since their loss in London, meaning they will be coming into this match fresh. It remains to be seen whether the Norwegian side can use that rest to their advantage and stage a comeback on home soil.

Daniel Bassi will be an absentee for the hosts, but otherwise, Bodo/Glimt have a fully available squad to select from. They are expected to line up in a 4-3-3 setup against Tottenham Hotspur, with Nikita Haikin guarding the net.

Fredrik Sjovold and Fredrik Djorkan will be the full-back. At the center of the backline, Odin Bjortuft will partner with Jostein Gundersen to provide strength and organization.

The midfield trio of Ulrik Saltnes, Patrick Berg, and Hakon Evjen will be tasked with maintaining balance, controlling possession, and offering protection in front of the defense. Out wide, Jens Petter Hauge and Ole Blomberg are set to operate on the wings, bringing speed and creativity to the attack. Kasper Hogh will spearhead the front line as the central striker against Spurs.

Tottenham Hotspur are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Guglielmo Vicario taking his place between the posts. Pedro Porro and Djed Spence will occupy the full-back positions. In central defense, Cristian Romero will be paired with Micky van de Ven to anchor the backline.

In midfield, the double pivot will consist of Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma. On the wings, Brennan Johnson and Mathys Tel will bring speed and attacking flair, aiming to stretch the opposition's defense. Dejan Kulusevski will be in the central attacking midfield role. Leading the line for Spurs will be Dominic Solanke, who will serve as the focal point of the attack in Thursday's clash.

When and Where

The Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham UEFA Europa League semi-final match will be played at Aspmyra Stadion, Bodo, Norway, on Thursday, May 8. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 12:30 AM IST (Friday).

How to Live Stream

United States: The Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham UEFA Europa League semi-final will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham UEFA Europa League semi-final will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham UEFA Europa League semi-final will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham UEFA Europa League semi-final will be broadcast on JioTv. The Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham UEFA Europa League semi-final will be available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.