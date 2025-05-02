Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Europa League Match in the US, UK and India

Tottenham Hotspur will go all out to seek a spot in the UEFA Europa League final when they host Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt in the semi-final on Thursday night. The North London club not only seeks a spot in the final but also hopes to restore dignity after a disappointing domestic season, while ending a 41-year wait for European silverware.

Bodo/Glimt, have made history by becoming the first Norwegian men's team to reach the semi-finals of a major UEFA tournament, and they arrive in London high on confidence. Spurs had a tough time in the Premier League, with their last match against Liverpool at Anfield ending in a humiliating 5-1 loss.

Tottenham Aim to Prove Themselves

Tottenham's last loss has left them hovering dangerously in 16th place. However, in Europe, Ange Postecoglou's side has looked much more composed, recording a hard-fought win against Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarter-finals, thanks to a Dominic Solanke penalty.

For Postecoglou, who has a track record of winning trophies in his second year at clubs across Australia, Japan, and Scotland, a Europa League triumph could offer a silver lining to an otherwise forgettable campaign.

Bodo/Glimt, meanwhile, continue their remarkable rise under manager Kjetil Knutsen. Since claiming their first domestic title in 2020, they've gone on to win the Norwegian league again in 2023 and 2024.

They remain unbeaten this season and recently sent KFUM Oslo packing with a 3-0 win, with striker Kasper Waarts Høgh netting twice off the bench. Høgh now shares the top scorer spot in the Europa League with seven goals, alongside Olympiacos' Ayoub El Kaabi.

While Bodo/Glimt have yet to win against an English opposition, their spirited 3-2 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford showed they are not afraid to challenge bigger clubs. Their bold, attacking approach suggests Tottenham will have to be at their best to avoid another European upset.

When and Where

The Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt UEFA Europa League semi-final match will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England, on Thursday, May 1. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 12:30 AM IST (Friday).

How to Live Stream

United States: The Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt UEFA Europa League semi-final will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt UEFA Europa League semi-final will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt UEFA Europa League semi-final will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt UEFA Europa League semi-final will be broadcast on JioTv. The Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt UEFA Europa League semi-final will be available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.