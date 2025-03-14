Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Europa League Match in the US, UK and India

Tottenham Hotspur face a challenging task as they host AZ Alkmaar in their UEFA Europa League encounter. Trailing 1-0 from the first leg in the Netherlands, Ange Postecoglou's team must stage a comeback at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to keep their European title dreams alive. A place in the quarter-finals, where Ajax or Eintracht Frankfurt await, is at stake.

A bizarre own goal was the only major difference between the two teams in the first leg, leaving Spurs with major ground to cover. The loss also extended their struggles in first-leg away matches in Europe, with just one win in their last nine—an empty-stadium win over Wolfsberger in 2021.

Last Chance for Tottenham

With their FA Cup and EFL Cup campaigns already over, the Europa League remains Tottenham's last chance at securing a trophy this season. Postecoglou's pledge to bring silverware to the club is now under serious threat, making this a season-defining match for the North London side.

Despite the setback in the first leg, Spurs have reasons to be hopeful. They finished fourth in the Europa League league phase, earning ten out of a possible twelve points at home, including a narrow 1-0 win over AZ Alkmaar. Tottenham have also won four of their last five home games against Dutch opponents—the only exception being a 1-0 loss to Ajax in the 2019 Champions League semi-final, a tie they memorably overturned in the return leg.

AZ Alkmaar's struggles away from home in Europe add to their concerns, as they are currently on a ten-game winless streak on the road. A failure to win on Thursday would see them match their worst-ever run in European competitions.

To optimize their preparation, AZ postponed their Eredivisie clash with Waalwijk over the weekend, ensuring they travel to London well-rested. Their form in 2025 has been impressive, having eliminated Galatasaray with a dominant 6-3 aggregate victory in the previous round, while also staying in contention for a top-three league finish.

Moreover, AZ secured a place in the KNVB Beker final last month by defeating Heracles Almelo, setting up a title clash with Go Ahead Eagles in April. With aspirations of going deep in the Europa League as well, the Dutch side will be determined and difficult to break down.

When and Where

The Tottenham Hotspur vs AZ Alkmaar UEFA Europa League match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England, on Thursday, March 13. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 1:30 AM IST (March 14).

How to Live Stream

United States: The Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar UEFA Europa League match will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar UEFA Europa League match will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar UEFA Europa League match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar UEFA Europa League match will be broadcast on JioTv. The Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar UEFA Europa League match will be available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.