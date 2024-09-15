Tottenham vs Arsenal Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

The rivalry between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal heats up again on Sunday afternoon with the first North London derby of the 2024-25 Premier League season. This will mark the 175th league clash between the two clubs, with the Gunners having won 71 of those encounters.

The Lilywhites went into the international break following a 2-1 loss to Newcastle United, despite taking 20 shots compared to the hosts' nine and dominating possession. Meanwhile, the Gunners fell behind Manchester City and Liverpool in the standings after a contentious 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Leaving No Stones Unturned

Arsenal secured a 3-2 win when they last faced Tottenham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in April. This marked their second consecutive win at Spurs' ground, something they hadn't achieved since September 1988.

Before these back-to-back wins, Arsenal had only managed two wins in their last 17 Premier League away games against Spurs.

Recent trends indicate that this matchup is likely to produce a winner, as just one of Tottenham's last 49 Premier League home games ended in a draw (2-2 against Manchester United in April 2023), and none of their last 22.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which opened in 2019, has the lowest percentage of draws in Premier League history (9% - 9/101), and remarkably, it has yet to witness a goalless league game.

When and Where

The Premier League match between Tottenham and Arsenal will be played on Sunday, September 15 at the at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London at 2 PM BST (local time), 9 AM ET and 6:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Tottenham vs Arsenal Premier League live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the Tottenham vs Arsenal Premier City Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Tottenham vs Arsenal Premier League game on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Tottenham vs Arsenal Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the West Tottenham vs Arsenal Premier Premier League live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.