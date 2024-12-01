Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Tottenham Hotspur will face Fulham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Sunday, December 1, aiming to get back on track with a win. Currently sitting in sixth place in the league standings, Spurs are keen to strengthen their push for UEFA Champions League qualification, and a win in this match could massively boost their chances of a strong finish.

The North London side has had a solid record against Fulham in recent encounters, securing four win in their last six meetings. On the other hand, Fulham enters this match with just two wins from their previous six Premier League games and will be eager to deliver a much-needed positive result.

Tottenham Aim to Bounce Back

Fulham secured a win against Tottenham in March and will be looking to replicate that success in this matchup. However, their defensive fragility in recent weeks is a concern, and significant improvement will be required to secure a favorable outcome.

For Tottenham, Micky van de Ven, Wilson Odobert, and Richarlison are unavailable due to hamstring injuries. Additionally, goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is out following ankle surgery, while Rodrigo Bentancur remains sidelined due to suspension.

Tottenham Hotspur are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation when they host Fulham, with Fraser Forster taking his place between the posts.

For Fulham, they will also likely adopt a 4-2-3-1 setup. Bernd Leno will start in goal, with Timothy Castagne and Antonee Robinson featuring as the full-backs, providing defensive stability.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, on Sunday, December 1, at 1;30 PM BST (local time), 8:30 AM ET and 7 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.