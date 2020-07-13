Christopher Aurier, brother of Tottenham Hotspur full-back Serge, was reportedly shot dead outside a nightclub in the French city of Toulouse on Monday.

According to a report by BBC Sport, Christopher was shot in the stomach and was found on the outskirts of the city by the emergency services. Local media reports also suggested that the killer is yet to be apprehended.

Club Expresses Grief Over His Death

Spurs put up a statement on their social media handle, confirming the news of Christopher passing away but they did not say how it happened. "The club is deeply saddened to confirm media reports that Serge Aurier's brother passed away in the early hours of this morning," Spurs said in a statement on their Twitter handle.

"We are supporting Serge at this difficult time and we ask that the privacy of the player and his family is respected. Everybody at the club sends their sincerest condolences to Serge and his family. Our thoughts are with them all."

Played for Rodeo

Like Serge, Christopher was also a footballer but could not reach the level of his brother. Last season, Christopher was seen in action for Rodeo Toulouse, a team in France's fifth division. As for Serge, he played for Lens and Toulouse, before Paris Saint Germain spanned up the talented full-back on loan in 2014-15 season and the move was made permanent the next term.

During his two-year stint with the club, first-team chances were hard to come by for Serge and he joined Spurs in 2017 and has been at the club since. He is also the captain of his national side Ivory Coast.