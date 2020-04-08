The Tottenham Hotspur have told their players to abide by the government's social distancing guidelines after many of the squad members were spotted training in a London park, the EPL club have mentioned.

The team's manager Jose Mourinho was also captured at an outdoor training session at Hadley Common with midfielder Tanguy Ndombele despite the government rules for people to stay indoors to fight the deadly coronavirus or COVID-19.

Hotspur ask squad to follow government guidelines

Centre-back Davinson Sanchez and full-back Ryan Sessegnon were filmed by passers-by running together through the park. "All of our players have been reminded to respect social distancing when exercising outdoors. We shall continue to reinforce this message," a Spurs spokesperson told British media.

The Premier League was suspended last month because of the pandemic and the government has asked the public to stay at home to help slow the spread of the virus.

