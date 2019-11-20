Former Manchester United and Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho has been appointed as Tottenham's head coach after the club sacked Mauricio Pochettino yesterday. The Portuguese coach has been handed a contract that runs till the end of the 2022-23 season.

"In Jose we have one of the most successful managers in football. He has a wealth of experience, can inspire teams and is a great tactician. He has won honors at every club he has coached. We believe he will bring energy and belief to the dressing room," said club chairman Daniel Levy in an official statement.

On his appointment as Tottenham's new boss, Mourinho stated that he is very much excited to join the club which have such passionate supporters and he is looking forward to work with the players.

Tottenham's poor Premier League run

This is the latest development after Mauricio Pochettino was sacked yesterday due to Tottenham's poor run in Premier League. The Lilywhites are currently placed 14th in the Premier League. Pochettino was at the club's helm since 2014 and the Argentine football coach took the club to finals last year in UEFA Champions League which they then lost 2-0 to Liverpool.

The sacking seemed imminent after a poor show in Premier League and their 7-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in Champions League last month, however, the decision of sacking Pochettino has come under a lot of scrutiny. Spurs defender Ben Davies said he was shocked after hearing the news.

Mourinho's proven pedigree in Premier League

The 56-year-old Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho has a long history with Premier League clubs. Tottenham will be the third Premier League club for Jose Mourinho after he had brief stints with Chelsea (2004-07 and 2013-15) and Manchester United (2016-18).

Jose Mourinho's first game as Tottenham's boss will be away to West Ham at London Stadium this Saturday. Mourinho boasts a proven pedigree in world football having won 25 major honours making him one of the most successful managers of all-time.