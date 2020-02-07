Various parts of the United States of America are facing strong winds and have been issued a tornado warning. So far heavy rains, wind and storm have caused destruction in many regions of Central Florida, North Georgia and Atlanta.

Reports claim that two people have died and currently the cold weather is expected to create flurries, especially in North Georgia. It is said that the biggest threat is lighting and incessant rains that will hamper the daily life, keeping the people locked inside the houses. Seven tornado warnings have been issued in the parts of the metro and the eastern part of Georgia around Lake Oconee.

Two people from Tennessee were killed

Schools have been closed to prevent any untoward incidents including loss of lives. The storm also has wreaked havoc as fields and roads are filled with water and many trees are said to be uprooted. Reports also claimed that two people including a teacher from Sevierville, Tennessee were killed when a tree fell on the van she was in. The incident also left four others including victim's husband Michael Sampson injured, reported Nashville station WTVF.

People locked inside their houses are posting videos of the tornado on social media. Uptown Charlotte #cltwx #TORNADOWARNING, said a Twitter user.

People expressing concern on social media

In another incident, Hall Country firefighters used a ladder to rescue a kayaker caught in the waters. "WOW! Hall County Fire Fighters use a ladder to rescue a kayaker caught in the waters. His friends tell me the current was too strong so he climbed into the trees for safety. #11Alive," shared Ryan Kruger.

Another Twitter user wrote: "Hearing the thunder in the distance. Thunder storm doesn't concern me. It's these winds & #TORNADOWARNING that has me on edge. We have lost power 3xs & the storm hasn't got to us yet..."

Expressing their concerns, people are flooding social media with their concerns and messages. This Twitterati explained: "Weather is really bad in north FL right now. Wicked wind gusts & rainfall right now. Pls pray for us, people. It's scary right now."

Here is how people are battling the tornado from home: "I just spent 45 minutes in a bathroom the size of a large closet with 16 3yos and another teacher. How's your day going? #TornadoWarning," said a Twitter user.