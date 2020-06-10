The toppled statue of a 17th Century slave trader from England is going to be retrieved from the harbor and also going to be exhibited in a museum, Bristol City Council stated on Wednesday.

The anti-racism protesters tore down the statue of Edward Colston in Bristol last Sunday and after that, the demonstrators threw the statue into the harbor triggering a debate on the imperial past of Britain.

Edward Colston Statue to be Exhibited in a Museum

Bristol mayor Marvin Rees said Colston's statue would be retrieved and displayed alongside Black Lives Matter placards from the recent protest so the 300-year story of slavery and the fight for racial equality could be better understood.

(With agency inputs)