Fifty-four-year-old Elizabeth Hurley set the temperature soaring as she posted her topless picture on Instagram. Ringing in the Christmas in a rather sexy way, Hurley was dressed in nothing but a pair of black underwear and a shiny jacket that was left open from the front.

She captioned the steamy photo: "House decorated, guests have arrived, cupboards bulging with food...#mood #bringiton."

Hurley's previous steamy posts

It is not for the first time that Hurley has posted a saucy picture on her Instagram account. A few days ago, the sultry siren had posted a picture in which she was wrapped in a red dress with nothing beneath it. She wrote: "I wear lots of red but Chinese red, aka Valentino red, is by far and away my favorite shade. And perfect for Xmas."

Previously, Hurley who is currently shooting for Marvel's Runaways, had modeled in a striped bikini to promote her swimwear line. The actress with a perfect figure often posts her pictures doing full justice to her toned torso, long legs and gorgeous smile.

Fans go crazy over the picture

The picture invited a lot of comments from the Hollywood bombshell's fans who couldn't help gushing.

"Oh man what a gorgeous woman you are," wrote one of the fans.

"Merry Christmas beautiful lady, hope u and yours have a safe holiday," wrote another.

"Damn! Love you so much," said another.

One fan called her the "sexiest woman alive,"

"You serving Xmas dinner dressed like that? I may fly over! love you!" American photographer Sante D'Orazio commented.

Elizabeth shares her fitness regime

During an interview with Closer Weekly, Hurley spoke about her fitness regime that keeps her body in shape and bikini ready. "Well, you know — it is part of my business so I have to make an effort and try. It's hard. I have to watch what I eat and do lots of exercises. I have to anoint myself with lots of very beautiful Estee Lauder creams, but it's always a work in progress."

Stressing on the need for eating a healthy diet to be in shape round the year, Hurley said: "I think we have to watch what we eat. We all know that. Everybody tells us that, but we have to watch what we eat. I eat meat and fish, but I also eat a lot of vegetables, and I've really been trying in the last year that 50 percent of the foods I eat are vegetables. It's not easy but I'm trying — and I think it really makes a difference actually."