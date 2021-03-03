As the coronavirus epidemic hit the world, the US, India and Brazil became the top three most-affected countries. While the US is still fighting the spread of COVID-19, the dramatic decrease in coronavirus cases in India and low fatality rates over the last few months have puzzled experts. Some even call it a mystery.

But a scientist from the US, Yaneer Bar-Yam, said that the government of India is responsible for the so-called 'mystery'. According to him, the credit should go to the Narendra Modi-led government that identified and leveraged its strengths to limit the spread of the virus in the country.

He also added that underlying factors, such as successful response efforts, less urbanization, low rates of community spread, limited travel and localized tourism helped India mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

India and the Battle Against COVID-19

As of March 3, India has reported over 11, 139,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 157,000 deaths. In September 2020, the country was confirming almost 100,000 cases per day. But that number dropped to about 12,000 as India has effectively flattened the curve. The fatality rate has also dropped sharply.

Bar-Yam pointed out some specific decisions which were taken by the government of India to fight the COVID-19 spread. Some of these measures were severe restriction on travel and gatherings, localized lockdowns and school closures. According to him, there were a few more steps that helped the country, including rapid ramping of industrial production of masks and PPE kits, improvements in case identification as well as testing capacity.

"The message to go out from India, therefore, is 'restrict travel in areas wherein cases are there, isolate cases and don't allow them to transmit infection'," said the expert.

Nine Major Steps

Bar-Yam has published a list on his website endcoronavirus.org. He noted nine major actions taken by the government of India that helped reduce the infection cases. These are: