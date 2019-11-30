After NASA's Mars rover captured some stunning images recently, Professor Emeritus William Romoser, an entomologist from Ohio University claimed that these images show evidence of fossilised and living creatures on the dwarf planet's surface. Based on these pictures, which were sent back to earth by the Mars Rover the professor claimed something which none of the scientists in the world imagined before.

The university, which published a paper, claiming that the Mars wasn't limited to insects, as reptile-like aliens were also claimed to exist on the red planet, has deleted after these claims created a controversy in the science world.

The allegedly published paper

As reported by Express.co.uk, the deleted paper claimed, "The insect-like fauna observed appeared to be sheltering/nesting in caves, in burrows beneath the surface, and in specialized structures. There is apparent diversity among the Martian insect-like fauna which display many features similar to Terran insects that are interpreted as advanced groups – for example, the presence of wings, wing flexion, agile gliding/flight, and variously structured leg elements."

While explaining the conclusion Romoser said that an exoskeleton and jointed appendages are adequate to establish identification as an arthropod. He added that three body regions, a single pair of antennae and six legs are traditionally enough to establish identification as an insect on earth.

Romoser claimed that these characteristics of insects should be valid to identify an organism on Martian surface as insect-like and based on this, arthropodan, insect-like forms can be seen in the pictures captured by Mars rover.

Professor Emeritus William Romoser and his research

Romoser, who was an entomology professor at Ohio University for 45 years, he authored and co-authored four editions of the widely-used textbook called 'The Science of Entomology'. He believed that his findings were authentic and true as the professor stated that "the sheer volume of evidence is compelling."

While explaining his study he mentioned about the evidence of water in Mars. Romoser described that the clue of life on Mars presented in the study has provided a strong basis for many additional important biological as well as social and political questions which also represents a solid justification for further study.

NASA Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO)

It is a multipurpose spacecraft designed to conduct reconnaissance and exploration of Mars from orbit. The orbiter was launched in August 2005. Recently captures images showed a series of violent storms have broken out on Martian surface while covering the Red Planet in a dusty haze and the US space agency believe that this storm was responsible for ending the Opportunity rover's mission in 2018.