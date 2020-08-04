The top scientific body of France stated that a second wave of the coronavirus or COVID-19 was likely to come in autumn or winter as the nation continues to struggle with an increase of the new cases of the virus.

"France has the situation under control but it is precarious with a surge of virus circulation this summer. The short term future of the pandemic mainly lies in the hands of the population," the scientific committee on the disease said in a statement published by the Health Ministry's website. "It is highly likely that we will experience a second epidemic wave this autumn or winter."

COVID-19 Crisis

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 18.2 million people globally and claiming the lives of over 694,000 people worldwide in more than 170 nations.

The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire. The US is the worst affected nation due to the virus followed by India and Brazil.

(With agency inputs)