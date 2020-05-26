An 'anti-coronavirus robot', which has high-speed 5G internet, multiple sensors and a hand sanitizer dispenser, has been developed in South Korea. This robot roves around in workspaces and busy buildings to monitor people and help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This intelligent sentry robot is like a "human epidemic control commissioner" supervising physical distancing while also advising people to wear masks and checking body temperatures. It was developed by South Korea's SK Telecom (SKT), according to a report from Aju Business Daily.

SK Telecom is South Korea's largest wireless carrier. Back in 2019, the company announced launching the world's first 5G roaming service in partnership with Switzerland's Swisscom. SKT plans to expand further into Vietnam, US and China.

AI coupled with 5G, IoT and Big Data

Using Artificial Intelligence (AI), 5G mobile communication, internet of things (IoT) and big data analytics, this robot communicates with a control tower that monitors preventive measures in order to stop COVID-19 spread.

SK Telecom (SKT) said on Tuesday that it began demonstrating its anti-coronavirus robot in the lobby of the company's own headquarters. This AI, 5G robot was jointly developed by SKT and Omron, the Japanese electronics maker's branch in South Korea.

This came at a time when South Korea has had more than 11,220 coronavirus cases as of Tuesday morning and 269 deaths so far. The country has almost 10,275 recovered COVID-19 cases, with only 15 infected people in a critical condition, according to Worldometers catalog.

The robot dispenses hand sanitizers while also sterilizing objects by lighting ultraviolet lamps that kill microbes. Both the companies would jointly commercialize the robot later this year. SKT and Omron would also sell it abroad by 2021.

Largest Testing Grounds

South Korea is the world's largest testing ground for robots such as connected service robots that include cargo carriers and delivery robots, as the country has a successfully running 5G mobile communication network.

This March, Seoul went towards autonomous robots to measure temperature and to sterilize negative-pressure wards while carrying medical waste that prevents cross-contamination at a city-run medical facility for the purpose of coronavirus treatments.