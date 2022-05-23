A top Iranian colonel was shot dead outside his home in Tehran on Sunday. Colonel Hassan Sayad Khodayari was shot by two men who came on a motorcycle. With all eyes on Mossad, Israeli reports claimed that the colonel had planned attacks against the Jews worldwide.

Khodayari was shot five times during the gun attack in Mohahedin-e Eslam Street, Tehran. Tel Aviv claimed that the Quds Forces colonel planned attacks against Israelis in Latin America, Europe and Africa.

Gunmen Shot Khodayari 5 Times

The gunmen fired shots at the unarmored Iranian-made Kia Pride which the colonel was travelling in. The incident happened at a highly secure street near Iran's parliament, according to local media.

Visuals that emerged from the site have shown that Khodayari dead in his vehicle after multiple wounds on his body.

About Khodayari

Very little information is available about Khodayari, who is believed to have run multiple military missions and supported the Lebanese terror group Hezbollah.

He has also been close to Qasem Soleimani, former Quds Force's chief who was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad on the orders of the Trump administration.

The colonel, who is described as a defender of the sanctuary in Iran, has been a well-known and influential figure in Iran's military industry as his involvement was prominent in drone development and others. IRGC fired a missile in March, destroying a site in Erbil, Iraq, which they claimed was being used by Mossad.

IRGC Arrests 'Network of Thugs' Linked to Mossad

Meanwhile, IRGC arrested some Israeli operatives in Iran stating that they work for Tel Aviv's intelligence network. But they have not elaborated on their decisions.

IRGC pointed out that those arrested were responsible for attempting to steal and destroy public property, as well as kidnapping targets for the purpose of attaining coerced confessions through the use of a network of bullies.

Notably, the US designated IRGC as Foreign Terrorist Organisation during the Trump administration after Washington pulled itself out of the Iran nuclear deal.

Israel last month claimed that Mossad foiled Iran's attempt to kill its diplomat at the Istanbul consulate.

The IRGC has labeled the killing as a criminal terrorist act of the counter-revolution and elements related to global arrogance, referring to Israel and the US.

