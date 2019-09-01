It was on July 20, 1969, that Apollo 11 landed on the moon's surface. After the historical moment, Neil Armstrong, the first human to land on the moon delivered his iconic dialogue, "That is one small step for me, one giant leap for mankind." Since then, conspiracy theorists have been alleging that humans have never gone to the moon, and they adamantly argue that the United States has actually faked the moon landing to show their dominance over the Soviet Union in the space race.

However, popular American physicist Neil deGrasse Tyson believes that all the claims regarding fake moon landing are absurd, and he added that NASA has actually landed on the moon. Tyson made these claims during the Amazon Prime documentary titled 'Neil deGrasse Tyson Explains Everything'.

"I was just 11 when we landed on the Moon, So I was not in a position, at that time, to judge whether the black and white TV had a fake image on it. But as an educated scientifically literate adult, you can do a variety of things. For example, you can look at the Saturn V rocket that took off – we have good video footage of that from multiple angles. And you can look at how much fuel is in the rocket in all three stages, allowing you to calculate what's called a rocket equation of how far will the fuel get the payload of the rocket," said Tyson, Express.co.uk reports.

Neil DeGrasse Tyson revealed that there was enough fuel in the Saturn V rocket that took off, and it was adequate to land on the moon. Tyson also lashed out at conspiracy theorists who still believe that NASA has faked moon landing, despite loads of irrefutable proofs that substantiate the landing.

"So what it means is they already have the answer they want. The answer they want is that we didn't go to the Moon and nothing we will present to them will matter," added Tyson.

In the meantime, Chang'e-4, a space probe sent by China to the dark side of the moon has apparently discovered a jelly-like substance on the lunar surface. After the discovery, China has surprisingly halted the mission, until the day the mystery of the jelly substance gets unveiled.