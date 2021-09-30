Top model Joanna Borov never stops, she was just on the runway in NYC Fashion Week and we loved her performance!

Recently, New York Fashion Week was held where models walked the runway presenting the newest styles, celebrities attended parties, and of course, there's MET Gala! It is one of four major fashion weeks in the world. It is also one of the most important fashion events. A fashion week is a fashion industry event, lasting approximately one week, where fashion designers, brands, or "houses" display their latest collections in runway fashion shows to buyers and the media.

Joanna Borov was spotted watching the shows but she also walked the runway, after a big success in Miami Swim Week she just performed in NYC fashion week. The audience could not resist her charming performance in unique fashion styles. She walked for a few distinguished designers including Sima Collezione.

Sima Collezione is a fashion designer that empowers women by creating bold dresses that bring out inner beauty and light. One must admit that Joanna looked stunning in those gowns. It reminded us of her looks from Paris Fashion Week and London Fashion Week that she used to do while living in Europe.

Joanna Borov- Polish-born fashion model and influencer based in the United States of America. Joanna has been published in British Vogue, L'Officiel, Elegant, Marie Claire. She was also on the cover of Playboy Ukraine and has been featured in Maxim and Marie Claire magazine. She is also the winner of two beauty pageants Miss Motors F1 Silverstone and World Beauty Queen Poland. Joanna earned two master's degrees from the University of the Arts London and the University of Warsaw.

She was photographed by celebrity photographer Darwin World Media in Sima dresses. Those photographs were taken quickly as the event was hectic only proves how talented both the model and the photographer were. Joanna revealed that she felt special walking in Sima's show next to superstar Wendy Starland. Wendy Starland is an American singer, songwriter, and music producer from Los Angeles. She discovered Lady Gaga and she is very much involved in the entertainment industry. Joanna also watched several shows as a front-row guest and was photographed outside the venues and on the streets of New York by paparazzi.

Joanna seems to be working harder and harder day by day. She never stops to amaze the audience. Joanna is getting more famous with every performance. She is working tirelessly in the fashion world and is praised for her work all over the world. She is active on social media platforms such as Instagram having 74K followers where she connects with her fans and posts pictures and videos of her performances in these types of fashion events.