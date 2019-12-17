As the year 2019 coming to a close, it's time to look back at the games we have played during the year. We literally players hundreds of games get released in different months of the year. A few of them are good, and a few titles don't worth a mention. If you have a PS4 console or planning to grab a new one during this year-end festival period, and wondering about the best gaming titles to invest on, we have this ready reckoner for you.

We have personally spent many evenings on all the games in the list appears down below. We are arranging these games according to their release date. Please note, while making a list, we considered the gameplay and most of the other important elements including graphics, complexity and sound score. However, the DLCs and extensions are consciously kept out during the process.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Genre: FPS

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is a significant CoD from Activision. The key achievement of CoD: Black Ops 4 is introducing multiplayer mode with missions consisting similar to life stories. The Zombie Co-op and the blackout are the other two best things of this title.

The rest of the game is all about the Battle Royale mode where you are asked to shoot-and-survive in the CoD map. If you are into multiplayer FPS title and already tested the recent buzz PUBG, you should better buy The Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 now.

Resident Evil 2

Genre: Action Adventure

As the name tips off, Resident Evil 2 is an action and adventure game based out of a horror storyline. With 4K graphics at 60 FPS, Resident Evil 2 has set a benchmark as a revamped game.

The remastered game offers some breath-taking life-like graphics with a tense storyline.

In the game, you have to survive with the two protagonists Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield in the Zombie-studded Racoon City.

Dirt Rally 2.0

Genre- Racing

Dirt Rally 2.0 is one of the best racing genre game out there with amazing graphics and surrounding sound to offer you experience identical to real life. The game consists of a series of high-end racing cars which you can buy going forward. The latest edition of Dirt Rally also lets you create your own team consisting the best of the cars and racing experts.

We highly recommend this game if you somehow like rally based games.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Genre: Action Adventure

The Shadow of Tomb Raider is the third and final edition of the Tomb Raider merchandise where Lara is looking for his dad's killer somewhere in Central America. There she accidentally faces off with the Mayan Apocalypse. In there, Lara and her best pal Jonah appease the god to rescue the world from a possible doomsday.

The game is riddled with puzzles challenging you to find out secret treasures and tombs. The Shadow of Tomb Raider also features amazing combats and escapes in eye-popping graphics. We highly recommend it for gamers who love role-playing games and solving puzzles equally.

God of War

Genre: Action and Adventure

In the world of God of War, you would play as the protagonist Kratos, accompanied by Atreus. The journey would challenge you to fight and solve myriads of puzzles. The game revolves around the tense relationship between the father and son duo. However, the Nordic gods are aware of Kratos' past life.

God of War, is a rare gem of a game, comes directly from the pages of the Greek mythology to the Nordic saga. The game also features a loot, where you would find an arsenal of armour parts and reinforcing crystals for Kratos. All in all, we recommend God of War to the fans of action-packed action games like Devil May Cry, Ninja Gaiden and Darksiders 2.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Genre: Action

Released in 2018, Red Dead Redemption 2 is probably the best action game you can try right now. The game asks you to walk in the shoes of the protagonist Arthur Morgan, who travels the country with the Dutch Van der Linde. The Dutch Van der Linde gang is in a mission to loot the highest possible money to live life with their own rules.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the best Rockstar designed game available in the PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro consoles.