Top 5 myths and facts about studying in Europe

Getting higher education in foreign countries is a popular trend for many decades. Millions of students fly to other countries to get an education in universities that are known to be the best in their choice of programs. Europe has traditionally been the hottest destination among students as the quality of education provided in European universities is accepted as the best globally. But despite being on top of students' wish lists there are many myths around studying in Europe. Here we clear a few popular misconceptions about studying in Europe

1: Strenuous admission process

It is assumed that getting admission in European universities is extremely difficult, it may take at least a year of research to get the complete details about proper programs, certification fee structure, etc, and then complete the application formalities. The fact is that in the age of technology there are few popular platforms like Drill app that are there to provide complete support from filling up applications providing most updated details on programs for students to visa formalities etc in as less as 3-5 months. The applicant has to fill only one application for all the possible options available for programs of their choice. The vision behind this is to make the process simple and hassle-free.

2: Expensive education

Another myth about studying in Europe is that education is expensive to the extent of beyond reach but the fact is tuition fees in European universities range from 1000 euros-20,000 euros. Most of the education consultants do not provide information on universities that costs less as they get a higher commission from the costlier universities. Drill on the other hand works on comprehensive data on more than 2500 universities across Europe. It does not only informs about the best possible option within the applicant's budget but even refunds the application fee in case the applicant doesn't get admission in any particular course or university.

3: High cost of stay

Even if applicants get through the admission process many drop the idea of studying in Europe due to the high cost of living there. Cost of accommodation may vary drastically from one country to the Rooms in some countries are as low as 70 euro/month while in others you may pay up to 400, for a flat. Rents depend on the competitiveness in the housing market, the city size etc. To support the expenses students can have students' jobs in some countries, while they cannot in others. Every European country has its own labour law and it greatly varies from country to country. There are few where you get an automatic student work permit and in others, you need to apply additionally to get a permit to work. Drill provides complete information on these rules for applicants' ease.

4: Visa Extensions

Visa extension rules are also extremely different in different European countries. Few have stringent visa norms where student visa expires soon after they complete their graduation or certification programs while many other countries give the automatic 1-year extension after graduation so that students may focus on post-graduation programs or job prospects in that country.

5: Language of programs

Another confusion is about the language of programs as the national languages of different countries differ. The reality is that language of instruction of international courses is English. It is also the official language of instruction. Students coming from any country just need to be conversant in English to be able to study their choice of programs.

Drill is the platform where one can get complete recent information of various programs in maximum universities of Europe. Its founders have ensured that the app uses the latest and complete information about these universities and also provides complete support from filling up the application form to choice of course admission visa and flight tickets.