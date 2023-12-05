Top 3 Halong Bay cruise in 2023

Newest cruise: Le Theater Cruise

LE THÉATRE CRUISES, like fellow Vietnamese, take great pride in our long-standing traditions. They firmly believe that a country's traditions set it apart from others. That's why, while other boats embrace modern and sophisticated designs, they remain faithful to our original, traditional style with wooden details.

Le Theater Cruise features 23 cabins, each with one of four themed suites, each offering a unique story and Vietnamese style. All of their suites are roomy and comfortable, and they're equipped with smart systems that not only ensure energy efficiency but also reduce our environmental impact.

And, don't forget about Le Theater Cruise sundeck on the 3rd floor. This open space is divided into various sections: at the front of the ship, there's a sofa where guests can enjoy the scenery.

Moving on, you'll find the cockpit and the captain's cabin. Just behind the cockpit, there's a mini bar that's always ready to serve you. Tables and chairs are placed around the deck, allowing you to sit wherever you prefer. At the rear of the boat, there's a sunbed area where you and your darling can relax and soak up the sun.

Itinerary: Lan Ha Bay, Ao Ech area, Viet Hai Village, Dark and Bright Cave.

Best budget cruise: Crown Legend Cruise

Discover the romantic charm of Crown Legend Halong Cruise, a name that echoes with traditional journeys, exceptional care, and alluring adventures. This cruise effortlessly marries modern grace with a sprinkle of nostalgic romance, making it an enchanting choice.

With three inviting floors, it showcases a captivating design that blends soothing white and warm brown hues to create an inviting atmosphere.

The cruise offers a selection of 26 elegant cabins, each thoughtfully designed in a neoclassical style. This ensures that you and your love receive the very best service from a dedicated and attentive staff.

All cabins come complete with contemporary comforts and a private balcony. Furthermore, the extensive menu caters to a range of tastes, offering both Western and Asian cuisine.

What adds a sprinkle of magic to the journey is the cherished tradition of afternoon tea, an experience that lingers in the hearts of many travelers. On the deck, you'll be treated to fragrant tea and delectable cakes while you take in the breathtaking beauty of the sunset.

In addition to afternoon tea, the cruise offers personalized services for special occasions, from birthday celebrations to anniversary parties, all delivered with a 5-star level of care and attention.

Itinerary: Fighting Roosters and Finger Islets, Luon Cave, Titov Island, Sung Sot Cave, Lan Ha Bay, Dark & Light Cave, Ba Trai Dao Beach, Pearl Farm, and Cat Ba Island.

Best all-inclusive cruise: Mon Cheri Cruise

Mon Chéri Cruises offers tailor-made itineraries designed especially for couples to explore the serene Lan Ha Bay area within Cat Ba National Forest, a haven of tranquil natural beauty.

Mon Chéri Cruise features 18 rooms designed with a touch of luxury, along with an elegant restaurant and bar, gym facilities, and spa services.

When traveling to Ha Long - Cat Ba with the Mon Cheri cruise, you will be treated to warm and professional services. The cruise staff is well-trained to provide top-notch service, guaranteeing a fantastic experience.

The cruise embarks from Tuan Chau Port in Ha Long City, a mere 1.5-hour drive from Hanoi. This proximity ensures you have more time to relax and soak in the breathtaking beauty of Halong Bay and Lan Ha Bay while on board the Mon Chéri cruise.

Itinerar y: Tuan Chau, Ha Long Bay, Lan Ha Bay, Tra Bau, Viet Hai Village, and Three Peaches Area.

