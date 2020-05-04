The coronavirus lockdown period has seen models and actresses raise temperatures to a whole new level with their glam, and oomph on Instagram. The former beauty queen Christine McGuinness raised the bar of hotness rather high as she shared a series of pictures and videos on her social media handle trying out all the lingerie she owns in her wardrobe, leaving all her followers gasping for breath. It was an overdose of sultry pictures and of course, but no one was complaining either.

The 32-year-old mother-of-three looked incredibly toned and fit as she showcased her lingerie one by one in the comfort of her home and all of it looked colourful, sexy and bright. In one of the videos, she also declared ''Getting glam is my favourite way of making myself feel sexy.''

The outfits worn by Christine included semi-sheer nude lingerie which perfectly highlighted her trim physique and most of the dedicates were from the lingerie brand Ann Summers. The model put up a saucy display which included a sheer blue bra set, black push-up bra and leather skirt, white lacy bodysuit, a cream lace bustier showcasing ample cleavage, black lacy bodysuit and a purple silky gown. Christine looked like a bombshell in every inch of the pictures and videos.

If this was not enough, Christine revealed that she plans to showcase more sultry lingerie after the lockdown ends by saying, ''Planning my freedom party after lockdown.''

Christine McGuinness is selling her outfits for charity

Christine has always been vocal about helping domestic abuse victims and reports state that it has increased during the lockdown period. She took to Instagram to announce that she would be auctioning one of her favourite dresses and the proceeds would go to a charity that works towards stopping domestic abuse.

The blonde beauty announced on Instagram: ''Charity auction. This is one of the items I have given away to auction for charity, bidding starts today! I am taking part in the Ok! Closet Clear Out for Refuge, a charity which helps victims of domestic abuse. Sadly there has been a huge rise in domestic abuse during lockdown with victims unable to leave their homes. This is a little, fun way to help raise money, all profit goes to charity meaning they can offer more support to victims. If you want to get your hands on any of my items you can visit OK! Closet clear or shop on eBay. Happy bidding!"