A French Sports Ministry spokeswoman stated that it is too early to decide whether the Tour de France will go ahead amidst the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, as reported by Reuters.

After the postponement of the Euro 2020 football tournament and also the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the tournament which takes place in France and is due to start in June till July is one of the biggest sporting events that is yet to be cancelled.

Tour de France to suffer due to COVID-19?

"The Tour is a sports monument. It is too soon to decide. There is a time for everything. For now, we have a more urgent battle to fight. Let us focus on this mountain in front of us and then consider what's next," French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu wrote on Twitter.

Late on Wednesday, local radio station France Bleu quoted her as saying that France may consider organising the Tour without spectators in order to minimise the risk of infection.

