Met with unpredictable obstacles at an early age, Tony Chang and his family spent most of his childhood relocating among various southern California Cities before finally settling in Ranchos Palos Verdes, where Chang would finish out his primary education. Upon his high school graduation, Chang would soon be met with the new uncertainty of choosing a career path. Initially deciding to pursue a graduate's degree, it was not until Chang read Rich Dad Poor Dad, the personal finance book by Robert Kiyosaki, that he decided to pursue a life of financial freedom. With this epiphany, Chang made the decision to drop out of school and begin a new chapter of his life.

Working various odd jobs for the next few years, Tony Chang finally seemed to have found his calling after an incidental run-in with the CEO of Ablaze International, the well-established jewelry company where Chang would work and go on to develop his passion and knowledge for the jewelry industry. After six years working for Ablaze, Chang felt truly ready to finally become his own boss. In 2018, Tony Chang founded Super Jewelry Co., a decision that he had long awaited to make, but was met with a whole new collection of unwarranted obstacles.

Now with a strong brand identity, Super Jewelry Co. is thriving and looking to expand to a wider market. Putting the customers first has built a feeling of reliability and trustworthiness around the Super Jewelry name, as well as Tony's personal brand. "I put myself out there for the world to see," Chang made clear. "I get back to my clients within 24 hours after they have contacted me. I make it easy for them to do business with me by interacting with them as I would a friend." With a wise head on his shoulders, Tony Chang has the ability to take Super Jewelry Co. global, and he is looking to do just that.

Chang's path to success has taught him a lot about business and about life in general. Now, he is looking to share what he has learned with the next generation of hopeful entrepreneurs. "It takes believing in yourself," Chang advises. He continues, "If you don't at first, having just one person really believe in you until you do." Through the ups and downs, Chang has relied on self-determination and the acknowledgment and bettering of his insecurities to find his way to the top." Life truly is a game, and those who put themselves out there to play will get hurt the most but will end up winning sooner or later."

