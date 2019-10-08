In a world where we witness breakups and divorces occurring at a rapid rate, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are setting couple and relationship goals for the world. The couple recently celebrated 23 years of togetherness and have also shared some throwback pictures which are surely beyond adorable.

Professionally known as Faith Hill, Audrey Faith Perry, who is an American record producer and a singer got married to Tom McGraw in 1996. During the spring of 1996, Tom McGraw and Faith Hill began the Spontaneous Combustion Tour where they fell in love with each other. The couple has three beautiful children together, Gracie (22), Maggie (21) and Audrey (17), all three being daughters.

Tom McGraw admitted, in a post on Instagram on September 2018, that it was love at first sight for him. He further went on to say that he was sure that she was the love of his life. McGraw who adored by fans for his work shared a red carpet throwback picture and he wrote: "Happy anniversary baby!! 23 years and I can't wait for the next 50!!! I love u". This picture was taken months before the birth of their first daughter Gracie, who is now 22 years old. The country singer shared another quirky picture of theirs and captioned it: "Another pic for our anniversary......just for fun :)".

Faith Hill also shared a picture from the past, in which the couple is seen sharing happy moments and striking a pose similar to that of the famous Titanic pose. She wrote a short and sweet message for her husband and wished her husband on this glorious and this message was accompanied by many red hearts. Faith Hill, who is one of the most successful country singers of our time, has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide, up until now.

The power couple has also recorded many duets together which were very successful. Tom McGraw, is an American actor and a country singer who has released fifteen studio albums till date. Out of these, 10 of the albums have made it to the top of Country Albums charts.