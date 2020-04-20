Gene Deitch, the Oscar Award winning director credited with creating animated series including Tom and Jerry, passed away at the age of 95 in his house in Prague. Gene Deitch worked from behind the Iron Curtain and directed 13 episodes of "Tom and Jerry" and also some episodes of "Popeye the Sailor" series. He is also known for his creations "Tom Terrific" series, and co-produced "Sidney's Family Tree."

Deitch's Czech publisher Petr Himmel, who spoke to The Associated Press, confirmed the news of his death. He said the Oscar-winning illustrator, animator, film director and producer died unexpectedly during the night of Thursday-Friday in his apartment at Little Quarter neighborhood in Prague.

The cause for the death of the illustrator is not known yet.

Eugene Merrill Deitch, popular as Gene Deitch, is acclaimed for his works including animated cartoons Munro, Tom Terrific, Nudnik, as well as Popeye. He won the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film in 1960 for his movie "Munro."

He also captured Czechoslovakia and later in the Czech Republic in his work depicting the life during 1989 anti-communist Velvet Revolution in his memoirs "For the Love of Prague." He was honored with Winsor McCay Award in 2004 for his contribution to animation.

After graduation his first work was as a draftsman for North American Aviation. Later, he worked with military and entered pilot training. In one of the rare moments, he was nominated for the same award twice in 1964 for his works "Here's Nudnik" and "How to Avoid Friendship."

He also worked for The Record Changer, illustrating for its covers, interior art to jazz magazine. Interestingly, Deitch arrived in Prague in 1959 for a 10-day holiday, but before he left the place, he fell in love with Zdenka, whom he married later. Thus, he ended up staying in Prague. Zdenka also worked an animator, a production manager and as the director for the Bratři v triku studio.

He is survived by his wife and three sons from first wife. All his three sons are illustrators and cartoonists.