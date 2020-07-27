Hollywood couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are now officially citizens of Greece. The news was shared by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on his official Instagram handle.

In a photograph Prime Minister Mitsotakis has shared, he can be seen posing with wife Mareva Grabowski, and Hanks, 64, and Wilson, 63. The Hollywood stars are seen holding up their new Greek passports, with Mitsotakis stating both Hanks and Wilson, "are now proud Greek citizens!"

Both Hanks and Wilson have been vacationing in Greece for years. Wilson's mother Dorothea Tzigkou was born in Albania near the Greece border.

Recently, the couple celebrated Hanks' 64th birthday on Paros Island in Greece earlier this month. Greece has also extended citizenship to Hanks' entire family, including his children Colin, 42, Elizabeth, 38, Chet, 29 and Truman, 24.

Hanks and Wilson met with Mitsotakis recently where they were given their documents and passports. Hanks and Wilson also own a home on the Greek island of Antiparos, where they bought a plot of land and built the house in 2004. The couple bought a second home in Greece in 2018.

Hanks recently starred in the World War II thriller drama "Greyhound" while Wilson will be seen in the upcoming "Love Is Love Is Love".