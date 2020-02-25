Tom Brady is scheduled to become a free agent next month and has indicated that he plans to embrace the process completely and assess all his options before deciding his next course of action. The New England Patriots are planning talks with the quarterback; therefore, the question remains if he will enter the market for the first time in his career.

The questions and speculation regarding Brady's future has been one of the main talking points during the offseason and it is likely to continue that way until the 6-time Super Bowl winner makes a decision. NFL Media's Ian Rappaport, via NBC Sports, recently reported that the Patriots and Brady's agent Donald Yee are expected to meet during the 2020 NFL Combine in Indianapolis to begin contract talks.

Boston Herald's Karen Guregian believes the meeting in Indianapolis could be the beginning of real talks between the Boston NFL franchise and Brady about a contract to keep him with the team that he has represented since starting his career in the league. It is being reported that the Brady is likely to be looking for more than a one-year deal while also seeking assurances from the Patriots about surrounding him with better weapons in order to mount yet another Super Bowl challenge in 2020.

The Patriots fell to the Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card round this season and failed to make the Conference Championship game for the first time in nine seasons. He will be keen for them to reinforce in other areas before he agrees to sign a new contract and remain in Boston.

Julian Edelman continues Brady pursuit

The Los Angeles Chargers parted ways with Philip Rivers earlier in the month and are among Brady's admirers while the Oakland Raiders are also said to be interested in signing the future Hall of Fame quarterback. Meanwhile, Patriots wide receiver and Brady's most trusted target man Julian Edelman continued his offensive to convince Brady to remain with the Patriots.

The 33-year-old's recent post on Instagram was a recreation of the iconic picture of LeBron James dunking as then Miami Heat teammate Dwayne Wade celebrates. He positioned himself with the football near the upright with Brady celebrating – and Edelman also included the quarterback's Super Bowl rings in the picture.

Edelman is keen for Brady to stay but the quarterback will want more players on the same level as the wide receiver, who was left carrying most of the offensive load last season, which did not bode well for his physical health. With free agency fast approaching it is likely to become clear soon if Brady will pull on the Patriots jersey again or if he decides to take his talents elsewhere.