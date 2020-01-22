Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are not having marriage troubles and the two are not headed for a divorce, despite claims made by a new report.

Life & Style magazine reported that Bündchen is "begging Tim to retire... Gisele puts up with his training and game schedule, but she hates that he's away from home so much."

The report claimed that Brady and Bündchen have been "having some nasty, blowout fights" over his refusal to retire.

"One was after Gisele told Tom that a psychic told her to leave him," the questionable insider said. "Of course he told her that was ridiculous and laughed at her. They've said some really ugly things to each other – it's gotten really bad. Some friends think there's no going back." This apparently is leading to a $600 million divorce. However, these claims are completely untrue.

Bündchen directly contradicted these claims in a recent interview with the Observer.

"I've been with my husband for more than 12 years now and, as you know, men are very... They want a lot of attention... So I think the important part is to have fully present moments with everybody. I think that leads to fulfillment," she said, adding that she tries to be "present" all the time, both with her children and her husband.

Last week, Bündchen posted a photo to her Instagram page of her kissing their daughter on the forehead and Brady commented writing, "My two loves."

This is not the first time false rumours about the couple surfaced. Last month, Star magazine falsely claimed that Brady and Bündchen were living separate lives. The outlet alleged, "She does her thing and he does his, and they're happier that way. That's not to say they don't care for each other, they do – in their own way." However, Gossip Cop debunked these rumours.