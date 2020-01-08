New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick have been like two peas in a pod as they went about dominating the NFL over the last decade and a half. They have together won 17 AFC East titles, nine Conference titles and six Super Bowl rings making them arguably the greatest coach player pairing in the history of American football.

The 2019-20 NFL season, however, did not go as planned as the reigning champions were dethroned by the Tennessee Titans in the wild card round finally ending the Patriots dynasty's reign. There are now questions surrounding Brady's future with many asking if there is a possibility of the quarterback splitting from Belichick and playing for another franchise before he retires.

Will become a free agent in March

The 42-year-old will become a free agent in March for the first time in his illustrious career and is reportedly not close to signing a new deal with the Patriots. Brady admitted recently that he is unlikely to retire and has previously stated his desire to play at least until he is 45-years-old.

Former Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe believes there is "intrigue" on both sides about the possibility of playing at different franchises. He believes Belichick and Brady could be thinking if they can replicate their success without the other being present in the same team.

"It's been a great relationship with the two of them but I do think there is some intrigue probably on both sides of that thing to see if they can do it without the other guy," Bledsoe said Tuesday, speaking on the "Zac Gleb Show". "I think there's probably some intrigue on both sides of that thing to see where the credit really lies in that situation. I truly have no idea what's going to happen. It'll be interesting to watch."

The future of Brady

The future of Brady remains an intriguing prospect with NFL fans eagerly awaiting a decision once he enters free agency. NFL insider Jay Glazer admits that there is a possibility Brady could wear another jersey but admits that the New England franchise do have the advantage and can keep the future Hall of Famer quarterback by offering him a deal that matches his pedigree.