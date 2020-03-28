The Japanese capital Tokyo has reported more than 50 cases of ther new coronavirus or COVID-19 which is a record daily increase, as reported by national broadcaster NHK on Saturday.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has requested that tens of millions of people in the capital and surrounding regions should avoid non-essential, non-urgent outings until April 12, following a surge in coronavirus infections this week that she said put Tokyo on the brink of an emergency.

Novel virus crisis

The coronavirus outbreak has created a major stir around the world with the infection cases rising above half a million and the death toll around 25,000 globally. The virus which originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan in the Hubei province has spread all over the world like wildfire. The WHO has described the outbreak as a pandemic and the epicentre currently is Europe but is probably shifting to the US.

(With agency inputs)