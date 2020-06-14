Tokyo reported 47 new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases on Sunday, as reported by Asahi television, the highest after the government lifted the restrictions of the state of emergency countrywide in late May.

The daily figure was also the highest since May 5, the broadcaster said. Of these 47 cases, said Jiji news agency, 18 were working at a club which provides male drinking companions for women.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 7.7 million people globally and claiming the lives of over 430,000 people worldwide in more than 170 countries.

The virus that originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire. The US is the worst affected nation in the world followed by Brazil and Russia.

